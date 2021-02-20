India revises guidelines for international arrivals

MUSCAT, FEB 20 – India has revised guidelines for international arrivals to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus with a specific focus on those arriving in the country from certain destinations.

The new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are applicable for all incoming international travellers coming in from the UK, Brazil, or South Africa transiting through flights originating from the UK, Europe and the Middle East.

In addition to the usual procedures of filing a self-declaration form and submitting it on the Air Suvidha portal at http://www.newdelhiairport.in, those arriving on flights from the UK, Europe and the Middle East will have to get an RT-PCR test done before their flight and will be mandatorily subjected to self-paid confirmatory molecular tests on arrival at the Indian port of entry.

If the outcome of these tests at the airport is negative, the passengers have to undergo home quarantine for seven days and then get re-tested. If they again test negative, they must self-monitor their health for another seven days. However, in case they test positive at any stage after arrival, they will be put in isolation and the treatment protocols will be applicable.