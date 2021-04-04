India reports 90,000 virus cases

India is in the grip of a severe second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, with 93,249 fresh infections reported on Sunday, its highest daily spike in over five months.

Amid concerns about capacities in the health care system, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was holding a high-level meeting in New Delhi with top government officials to assess the situation, NDTV news channel reported.

Eight states account for 81.42 percent of the infections reported in the last 24 hours. These are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh, according to a federal Health Ministry bulletin.

The western state of Maharashtra and its capital Mumbai accounted for around 60 percent of the new cases.

Several states have re-introduced restrictions that were relaxed earlier, including closing educational institutions and restricting numbers at marriages and social functions.