World 

India receives highest rains in 25 years

Oman Observer

MUMBAI: India received 10% above average monsoon rains in 2019, the highest in 25 years as seasonal rainfall continues longer than expected, the weather department said on Monday.
Extra June-September monsoon rainfall will help farmers expand areas under winter-sown crops such as wheat, rice rapeseed and chick peas, improving their earnings down the line and helping revive tepid rural demand that has stung Indian economic growth.
The longer monsoon could also restock reservoirs and help replenish ground water, helping assuage water shortages in pockets of the country of 1.3 billion people.
But heavy rainfall in some pockets has damaged summer-sown crops like cotton, soybean and pulses that are close to harvest. — Reuters

You May Also Like

Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge, joins group hug at Bondi

Oman Observer Comments Off on Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge, joins group hug at Bondi

Hadi at UN calls for firm stance to end Yemen war

Oman Observer Comments Off on Hadi at UN calls for firm stance to end Yemen war

‘I know nothing’: Daughter of S Korea’s ‘Rasputin’ returns

Oman Observer Comments Off on ‘I know nothing’: Daughter of S Korea’s ‘Rasputin’ returns