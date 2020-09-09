India plans to reopen schools, reports 89,700 new virus cases

NEW DELHI: India logged a daily rise of 89,706 coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking its second-highest tally globally to over 4.3 million cases as the government said it would reopen schools for students in upper grades after more than five months of closure.

At least 1,115 deaths linked to the virus were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 73,890, the Health Ministry said in its daily update.

India is the second-most infected country globally, with 4,370,128 cases, behind only the United States, which has a total of 6,327,793 cases, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The ministry announced late Tuesday the partial reopening of schools from September 21 for students between 9th and 12th grade. The final decision has been left to parents, who will have to provide a written permission for their children to go to school, the ministry said.

Online learning will still be permitted. There was no word no opening schools for younger students. The guidelines were released as part of the fourth phase of easing lockdown restrictions.

— dpa

Related