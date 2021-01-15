India paceman Saini taken for scans after groin injury

Brisbane: India’s injury woes deepened on the opening day of the fourth Test against Australia at the Gabba on Friday with paceman Navdeep Saini coming off the field after lunch with a groin issue.

Inducing a nick from Marnus Labuschagne that was dropped by his captain Ajinkya Rahane in the gully, Saini then clutched at his inner thigh after completing his follow-through.

Saini complained of pain in his groin and was subsequently taken for scans, a team spokesman said, even though the tourists remain optimistic of his chances of bowling in the match.

“I really wish he comes back and bowls the first over tomorrow,” team-mate Washington Sundar, who made his test debut along with left-arm quick T Natarajan at the Gabba, said after the opening day’s play.

India had already been forced into four injury changes to the 11 that held Australia to a draw in the third Sydney test, with bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin ruled out along with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and batsman Hanuma Vihari. The series is level at 1-1.

— Reuters

