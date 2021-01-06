India, Oman air bubble to continue until month-end

Mumbai: The air bubble agreement between Oman and India will continue until month-end, sources in the Indian Embassy said.

As per the agreement, 6,000 seats are allowed on either side and only national carriers (Oman Air, SalamAir, Air India, and Air India Express) are allowed to operate.

India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday modified its order to extend the suspension on international flights till January 31.

The DGCA said that the ban applies to scheduled international flights – international cargo operations and DGCA-approved international flights will still be allowed to fly.

Despite the ban, many international flights have taken place under the Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate Indians stuck worldwide. India has also established several air travel bubbles with countries including the UK, USA, and Japan. While these travel bubbles will remain in place, general international flights will no longer resume at the start of 2021.

The requirements for entering the Sultanate through Oman Airports include all travelers arriving in Oman are required to undergo a PCR test at least 72-hours before their scheduled arrival and to present a certified medical certificate of a negative COVID-19 test result.

Travelers are required to pre-book the PCR test through https://covid19.emushrif.om/traveler/travel, pay OMR 25 test fee, and download (Tarrasud+) application prior to arrival in the Sultanate.

All travelers arriving in Oman from any country will be required to undergo another COVID-19 PCR test on arrival, wear Tarrasud+ bracelet, and isolate for 7 days.

At the end of 7 days, travelers are required to undergo a new PCR test on the 8th day and if the test result is negative, the isolation period will end.

Test results will be available within 24 hours.