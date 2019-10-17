India need to win big: SOURAV

NEW DELHI: India’s Virat Kohli is captaining an enormously talented team, but the players need to adjust their mentality to win big tournaments, having failed in the last seven, ex-captain Sourav Ganguly said as he prepares to head the national cricket board.

Kohli’s men lead the World Test Championship table but India have not won any global tournament since lifting the 2013 Champions Trophy under Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

“It is a very good side. My only thing is that they need to win big tournaments,” Ganguly, president-elect of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, said in Kolkata.

“I’m not saying they need to win every time. It’s not possible. But we have gone through seven big tournaments without winning one.”

“They are a much better side than that. That is the only area where they need to get themselves ready mentally.

“Talent is enormous, otherwise they couldn’t have played so well in the World Cup till the semi-finals. So that’s an issue which Virat needs to address. And that doesn’t happen in the boardroom.”

“We will have to see what Dhoni wants,” Ganguly said of his former teammate, who who has taken a break from international cricket after the World Cup. — Reuters

