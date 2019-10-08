India makes changes to e-visa fees for tourists

Muscat: India has made a series of changes in e-tourist visas as part of the efforts to boost inbound tourism to the country.

A short term double-entry e-visa for tourist, with one-month validity with the visa fee of $25 has been introduced, which would be reduced to $10 during April-June. The validity of the regular e-Tourist visa with the fee of $80 has been increased from the current permissible 1 year to 5 years with multiple entries. The validity of the regular e-visa with a fee of $80 has been increased from the current permissible one year to five years with multiple entries.

All foreign nationals entering India are required to possess a valid international travel document in the form of a national passport with a valid visa obtained from an Indian Mission or Post abroad.

All Individual visa seekers are requested to apply for the Indian Visa through Online application in order to make an application for getting an Indian visa.

The duly signed physical copy of the application form completed in all respect and submitted successfully is to be submitted at the concerned Indian Visa Application Center (IVAC) or directly to Indian Mission/Post, on the scheduled date of interview along with the requisite supporting documents.

The Indian government first introduced an online tourist in November 2014, followed by the launch of specific e-visas for business travelers and medical treatment. Recently, the Indian government liberalized the medical visa regime to benefit visa holders to avail of medical facilities.