India launches pre-departure orientation for migrants

Muscat: The first online Pre-Departure Orientation Training (PDOT) Programme for migrant workers was launched on Wednesday to supplement physical training being held in PDOT Centres. The Ministry of External Affairs in association with Protector of Emigrants (POE) Mumbai and other POEs has taken this initiative, in view of Covid restrictions and to take advantage of technology. Online PDOT will continue even after Covid restrictions are eased to facilitate prospective migrants, who are not in a position to attend the training in person, and to expand its reach.0

Sanjay Bhattacharyya, Secretary (CPV & OIA) addressed the participants and emphasized the importance of PDO training for ensuring safe and legal migration. Prospective migrants could choose to participate either in-person or online, especially those who needed to travel long distances to PDOT Centres. He said PDO training would help migrant workers to know about the culture, language and regulations of the destination country to ensure their safety and security. Further, the programme gave the opportunity to know about the welfare measures undertaken by the Government such as Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF), Pravasi Bharatiya Bima Yojana (PBBY), eMigrate Portal, MADAD Portal, Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendras (PBSKs) and 24×7 helplines at Indian Embassies and Consulates.

All POEs, NSDC, State Governments, Recruiting Agents (RAs) and PDOT centres are geared to take this initiative forward so that the maximum number of prospective migrants get the training before their departure. The hybrid module organized by POE Mumbai was attended by prospective migrants, both in-person and online, and all stakeholders in the migration cycle. The Ministry is confident that the initiative will provide prospective migrants with better skills and empower them further as they embark on the journey of migration.