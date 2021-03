NEW DELHI: Elections across major Indian states began on Saturday, even as the country recorded over 62,000 new Covid-19 cases in its biggest single-day spike in more than five months.

More than 180 million voters are eligible to cast their ballots inthe polls till April 29 across the populous states of West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Tamil Nadu, as well as the federally administered territory of Puducherry.

Results are expected on May 2.

News channels showed voters wearing masks as officials carried out temperature checks and tried to maintain physical distancing in queues as the first phase of polls began in Bengal and Assam on Saturday morning.

“Urging those eligible to vote in record numbers. I particularly call upon my young friends to vote’’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in tweets as voting opened.

The polls, the biggest electoral exercise in the country since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and a four-month-long farmers’ agitation, are a test of Modi’s popularity.

In Bengal, Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is challenging firebrand leader Mamata Banerjee and her regional Trinamool Congress party that’s been in power for two terms now.

Sporadic incidents of violence between political activists were reported from the tightly contested state, media reports said, adding claims of murder of a BJP worker were rejected by the ruling party.

In Assam, a BJP-led alliance pitched against a strong coalition of parties led by the Indian National Congress is attempting to retain power.

Officials have expressed concerns over huge crowds at elections rallies amid the emerging second peak of the pandemic.

Health experts suggest that variants of the virus, as well as laxity in observing safety measures, were behind the surge in cases.

On Saturday, India recorded 62,258 new cases in the past 24 hours, the biggest single-day jump since October 16, taking the total case load to over 11.9 million.

Fresh infections were 5.3 per cent higher than on Friday. 291 deaths were recorded pushing the total death count to 161,240.

— dpa