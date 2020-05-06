India issues SOP for return of nationals, first flight at 4.15pm on Saturday

Muscat: India has issued Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) for the movement of nationals stranded outside the country.

From Oman, two flights will be operated to Kochi (May 9) and to Chennai on May 12.

Official sources said the fares for Muscat to Kochi and Muscat to Chennai would be around RO-71 (14,000 Indian rupees).

The Air India Express flights to Kochi on May 9 and Chennai on May 12 will depart at 4.15 pm local time.

It may be noted that starting May 7, India will be evacuating over 1,90,000 people in the first phase of the evacuation starting with the focus on the Gulf region.

Many Indian Nationals who had travelled to different countries before the lockdown, on various purposes such as employment, studies/ internships, tourism, business, etc., are stranded abroad. Due to their prolonged stay abroad, they are facing distress and are desirous of returning to India urgently. Apart from the above cases, there are other Indian nationals who need to visit India in medical emergencies or the death of a family member. To facilitate the movement of such Indian nationals, the following SOP has laid down.

Such persons will register themselves with the Indian Missions in the country where they are stranded, along with necessary details as prescribed by Ministry of External Affairs.

They will travel to India by non-scheduled commercial flights to be arranged by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA); and. naval ships to be arranged by the Department of Military Affairs (DMA).

Only those crew and staff, who are tested Covid-19 negative, will be allowed to operate these flights/ ships.

Priority will be given to compelling cases in distress, including migrant workers/ labourers who have been laid off, short term visa holders faced with the expiry of visas, persons with medical emergency/ pregnant women/ elderly, those required to return to India due to death of a family member, and students.

The cost of travel. as specified by MoCA/ DMA will be borne by such travellers

Based on the registrations received, MEA will prepare flight/ship wise database of such travellers, including details such as name, age, gender, mobile phone number, place of residence. place of final destination; and information on RT-PCR test taken and its result.

This database will be shared by MEA with the respective States in advance. MEA will designate State/ UT wise nodal officers, who will co-ordinate with the nodal officers designated for this purpose by A respective States/ UTs. vii. MEA will display with at least two days’ notice, the schedule (day, place and time of arrival) of the incoming flight/ ship, on their online digital platform.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy will also inform details of further flights to different destinations in India as soon as the same is decided. Since there are a large number of requests which have been received by the Embassy, it would take time for everyone to be accommodated.