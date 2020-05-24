India issues fresh guidelines for return of stranded nationals

Muscat: India’s Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday issued fresh Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for nationals stranded abroad, who desire to return home.

The guidelines released also had SOPs for the movement of those who were left stranded in India and now desire to travel abroad.

They need to register themselves with the Indian mission in the country they are stranded in, and give necessary details as prescribed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Before boarding all travelers would have to give an undertaking that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days – self-paid 7-day institutional quarantine, followed by 7-day isolation at home.

They will travel to Indian in non-scheduled commercial flights allowed by the Civil Aviation Ministry and in ships as allowed by the Department of Military Affairs/Ministry of Shipping; these will be operated by only those crew and staff, who have tested negative for COVID-19;

Priority will be given to those in distress, including laid-off migrant workers, short-term visa holders facing visa expiry, pregnant women, elderly, those with medical emergency or bereavement, and students;

The returnees will have to pay for their journey back to India.

