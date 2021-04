Siddhartha Kumar –

Hospitals in India are sending SOS alerts over the dearth of oxygen supplies for their Covid-19 patients as shortages of anti-viral drugs and equipment spawn a black market for desperate relatives.

India, staring down its worst-ever health emergency, is struggling under an explosion of virus cases that has led to the collapse of medical facilities across major cities.

The worst outbreak of Covid-19 globally has seen India add more than a million infections in the past four days alone, taking its total caseload to over 16 million.

Patients in ambulances, stretchers and private vehicles have been waiting outside hospitals filled to capacity. Families wait hours to perform the last rites as reports say furnaces made of iron at crematoria are melting because of overuse. Oxygen supply has been a huge problem, particularly in New Delhi, the hardest-hit among Indian cities. Several hospitals have warned patients admitted in the intensive care units could die, since they have only hours of oxygen stocks left. Supplies have been reaching just in the nick of time, in many cases.

In the eastern metropolis of Kolkata, Anjan Prasad Majumdar, a theatre actor who has turned volunteer, is supplying oxygen cannisters to patients.

“Oxygen supplies have been drying up since January as cases increased. Everyday I get between 250 and 300 calls. But I can supply only to a limited number. I will be able to supply 50 cannisters today, 100 people are still waiting in the queue’’, he said.

Shortages in supply and hoarding by people has led to the black marketing of oxygen cylinders, Majumdar said, with “agents” selling oxygen cylinders three to four times their price at Rs 4,000 ($53). A huge demand has also led to anti-viral drugs being sold on the black market. Abhijit said his inquiries revealed that a 100 milligram vial of Remdesivir was being sold for Rs 30,000, six times the official price.

Delhi police spokesman Chinmoy Biswal said some arrests had already been made and warned of strict action.

Experts say India’s vaccine roll-out should have happened much faster: only 135 million doses have been administered among its 1.3 billion population since January. India took months to approve foreign vaccines as it stuck to its nationalistic stance on two domestically-made vaccines.

“We failed in preparedness. Nobody, the medical community, scientists or the government expected such a massive second wave. Even today, we don’t have much data, information how mutations have spread, our genome sequencing is limited’’, Indian Medical Association president J A Jayalal said.

