India extends international flight ban, Kerala to offer free PCR tests

Muscat, Feb 27 – India on Friday extended the ban on international commercial flights till March 31. Meanwhile, the Kerala state in the country will conduct PCR tests free of cost for expatriates returning to the state.

India has given instructions regarding the conduct of PCR tests for those coming from abroad, the tests cannot be avoided. The traveller will be allowed to leave the airport after giving the sample with results sent within 6-8 hours to the mobile number.

An announcement to this effect was made by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The development comes as the earlier ban on international flights was to end on February 28.

“In partial modification of circular dated June 26, 2020, the competent authority has extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 11.59 pm of March 31, 2021’’, said a circular issued by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in this regard.

The ban on international flight services comes as India recorded 16,577 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday.

In the circular, the DGCA, however, said that dedicated cargo flights and flight services under the bilateral air bubble pacts with select countries will continue to operate.

India has a bilateral air bubble agreement with about 27 countries, which include countries such as Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, Maldives, Nepal, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania, Ukraine, the UAE, the UK, Uzbekistan and the US.

According to DGCA, a bilateral air bubble is an agreement with which flights between India and other nations can operate with preconditions during the pandemic.

It must be noted here that the international commercial passenger flights have been suspended since March 23, 2020, when the pandemic forced the country into complete lockdown.