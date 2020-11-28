India extends ban on international flights till year end

International flights to and from India have been suspended till December 31 and flights will operate only on select routes on a case-to-case basis, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a circular on Thursday.

The restrictions, however, are not applicable to international all-cargo operations and flights specially approved by the DGCA, it added. The extended suspension comes at a time when 135,223 people have died of the disease in the country.

“In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 11:59 pm 31 December 31,” DGCA said in a notification – Travel and Visa restrictions related to Covid-19. The aviation regulator had earlier extended the suspension of international flight operations till November 30 and similarity allowed planes to fly on select routes. However, special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under the bilateral ‘air bubble’ arrangements with selected countries since July. India has formed air bubble pacts with around 18 countries, including Oman. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories. Scheduled domestic passenger flights resumed in India on May 25 after a gap of two months amid the pandemic situation.