India cancels Class 10 CBSE exams, Class 12 postponed

India’s Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams for Class 10 have been cancelled and the exams for Class 12 postponed in view of the exponential spike in Covid-19 cases across the country, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on Wednesday.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here amid demand from students, teachers, parents, and other stakeholders to cancel it.

The CBSE Board exams were scheduled to be held from May 4 to June 7 and the results were to be announced by July 15.

“The Board Exams for Class X to be held from May 4 to June 14, are hereby cancelled. The results of Class X Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the board,” Nishank said.

“Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him or her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams,” the minister said.

Nishank further said that the Class 12 exams will be held later and the situation reviewed on June 1 by the CBSE, and the details will be shared subsequently. “A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations.”

The minister mentioned that the decision was taken after Prime Minister Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the examinations to be held at various levels in view of the developing Corona situation.