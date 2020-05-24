Local Main 

India announces more repatriation flights from Oman

Muscat: India will operate more special flights from Oman in the second leg of Phase 2 of the repatriate mission as per the following schedule, starting May 28.

Changes, if any, will be announced by the embassy, the statement said.

As in the case of flights operated earlier under the mission, passenger lists for all the above-mentioned flights will be finalized by the embassy on the basis of information received by it.

Priority will be given to medical emergency cases, pregnant women, workers in distress, senior citizens as well as to other Indian nationals who are stranded in difficult situations.

28-May   Muscat Kozhikode (Kerala)
28-May   Salalah Kannur (Kerala)
29-May   Muscat Kochi (Kerala)
30-May   Muscat Jaipur (Rajasthan)
30-May   Muscat Ahmedabad (Gujarat)
30-May   Muscat Trivandrum (Kerala)
31-May   Salalah Kannur (Kerala)
01-Jun   Muscat Kozhikode (Kerala)
01-Jun   Salalah Kannur (Kerala)
02-Jun   Muscat Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir)
03-Jun   Muscat Bhubaneshwar (Odisha)
03-Jun   Muscat Kannur (Kerala)
04-Jun   Muscat Kochi (Kerala)
04-Jun   Muscat Trivandrum (Kerala)
07-Jun   Muscat Chennai (Tamil Nadu)

The embassy said it will contact the shortlisted people for each flight directly through email/telephone.

The Embassy will then share the list of short-listed people with Air India and all such people will be contacted by Air India for booking of tickets.

The cost of tickets will have to be borne by the passengers themselves and air tickets will be issued by the airline only to shortlisted persons.

All passengers are required to confirm acceptance of all conditions of travel, including quarantine requirements in India as well as health requirements in
order to board the flight.

