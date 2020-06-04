India announces 14 new repatriation flights from Oman

Muscat: India will operate special flights to India from Oman in Phase 2++ of the preparation Mission Vande Bharat as per the following schedule.

June 9 – Muscat -Vijayawada

June 10 – Muscat -Kozhikode

June 10- Salalah -Kochi

June 11 – Muscat -Delhi

June 12 – Muscat -Trivandrum

June 13 – Muscat -Coimbatore

June 14 – Muscat -Kannur

June 15- Muscat -Lucknow

June 16- Muscat -Mumbai

June 17- Muscat -Bengaluru / Mangalore

June 18 – Muscat – Trivandrum

June 19 – Muscat- Kochi

June 21 -Muscat – Kochi

June 23 Muscat -Kozhikode

passenger lists for all the above-mentioned flights will be finalized by the Embassy on the basis of information received by it.

Priority will be given to medical emergency cases, pregnant women, workers in distress, senior citizens as well as to other Indian nationals who are stranded in difficult situations.

The Indian Embassy will be contacting the shortlisted people for each flight directly through email/telephone. The embassy will then share the list of short-listed people with

Air India and all such people will be contacted by Air India for booking of tickets. The cost of tickets will have to be borne by the passengers themselves and air tickets will be issued by the airline only to shortlisted persons. All passengers are required to confirm acceptance of all conditions of travel, including quarantine requirements in India as well as health requirements in order to board the flight.