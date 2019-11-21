India and Pakistan’s Davis Cup clash to be held in Kazakstan

ISLAMABAD: India and Pakistan’s Davis Cup tie originally scheduled to take place in Islamabad will now be played in Kazakstan’s capital Nur-Sultan, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) announced on Wednesday.

The Asia/Oceania Group I match had initially been planned for September, but was pushed back to November 29-30 after safety fears were raised by India amid tensions between the neighbouring nations over Kashmir.

The move comes after the ITF’s Davis Cup Committee rejected on Tuesday the Pakistan Tennis Federation’s appeal against the decision to move the match from Islamabad.

“The Davis Cup Committee has voted in favour of the tie being hosted by the ITF on neutral ground at the National Tennis Centre in Nur-Sultan (previously Astana) on 29-30 November,” The ITF said in a statement.

The match was moved from Islamabad onNovember 4 following a review the ITF’s independent security advisors.

An Indian tennis team last played a Davis Cup tie in Pakistan in 1964, when they beat the hosts 4-0. Pakistan lost 3-2 when they played in Mumbai in 2006. — AFP

