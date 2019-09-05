India aims to build $5 trillion economy by 2024, says PM

Vladivostok: Sharing the dais with Russian President Vladimir Putin and leaders of other countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke of building a “new India” which aims at achieving the target of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2024.

Addressing the 5th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) where he is invited as a chief guest by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Modi said: “In India also, we are building a new India on the ‘mantra’ of ‘sabka saath sabka vikas’. We are aiming to be $5 trillion economy by 2024’’.

Describing his feelings in the peaceful atmosphere of Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East as a pleasant experience, Modi recalled that he was in St Petersburg two years ago.

Referring to the close age-old ties between India and Russia’s Far East, Modi said: “The relation between India and Far East is very old. India is the first country which had opened its consulate in Vladivostok’’.

He recalled the historical relationship of trust between India and Russia and said that Vladivostok was open to Indians even when there were restrictions on other foreigners during the Soviet era.

“India has invested here in the field of energy and other natural resources like diamond. Sakhalin’s oil fields are the successful examples of this investment.” Modi also paid tributes to the hard work and courage of those living in Russia’s Far East.

Appreciating the vision of President Putin for the welfare for Russia’s Far East, Modi said: “President Putin’s attachment for the Far East and his vision not only have brought new opportunities for this region but also for the partners of Russia, like India’’.

Modi said that the Russian president not only opened avenues for investment, but has also given proper attention to other sectors of society.

The Prime Minister said he is also influenced by Putin’s vision.

“We are in the process of achieving the goal to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2024. This is a historic moment to adjoin this region with fast growing India and its talents’’.The prime minister also said India had phenomenal preparations for participating in EEF.

From energy to health, skill development to mining and timber, Modi said India and Russia have signed around 50 business agreements.

— IANS

Related