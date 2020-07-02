Local 

India adds six more repatriation flights from Oman

Oman Observer ,

The government of India has added six more flights from Oman in Phase 4 of Vande Bharat Mission with a following schedule.

 

S.no Date From To
1. 8 July 2020 Muscat Delhi
2. 8 July 2020 Muscat Chennai
3. 11 July 2020 Muscat Lucknow
4. 12 July 2020 Muscat Trivandrum
5. 13 July 2020 Muscat Hyderabad
6. 14 July 2020 Muscat Bengaluru/Mangaluru

 

As in the case of flights operated earlier under Vande Bharat Mission, passenger lists for all the above-mentioned flights will be finalized by the Embassy on the basis of information received by it. Priority will be given to medical emergency cases, pregnant women, workers in distress, senior citizens as well as to other Indian nationals who are stranded in difficult situations.

The Embassy will be contacting the shortlisted people for each flight directly through email/telephone. The Embassy will then share the list of short-listed people with Air India and all such people will be contacted by Air India for booking of tickets.

The cost of tickets will have to be borne by the passengers themselves and air tickets will be issued by the airline only to shortlisted persons.

All passengers are required to confirm acceptance of all conditions of travel, including quarantine requirements in India as well as health requirements in order to board the flight.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7041 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Oman sets guidelines for workplace meetings

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Oman sets guidelines for workplace meetings

ROP urges people to join campaign against cyber crime

Oman Observer Comments Off on ROP urges people to join campaign against cyber crime

Film-makers turn their focus to Oman

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Film-makers turn their focus to Oman