India adds nine more repatriation flights from Oman

India has added more flights from Oman in Phase 2++ of the Vande Bharat Mission as per the following schedule.

  1. 17 June 2020 Muscat Bhubaneshwar
  2. 19 June 2020 Muscat Goa (Indigo)
  3. 24 June 2020 Muscat Kozhikode (Kerala)
  4. 25 June 2020 Muscat Trivandrum (Kerala)
  5. 26 June 2020 Muscat Kochi (Kerala)
  6. 27 June 2020 Muscat Kochi (Kerala)
  7. 28 June 2020 Muscat Trivandrum (Kerala)
  8. 29 June 2020 Muscat Kochi (Kerala)
  9. 30 June 2020 Muscat Kannur (Kerala)

Passenger lists for all the above-mentioned flights will be finalized by the embassy on the basis of information received by it. Priority will be given to medical emergency case s, pregnant women, workers in distress, senior citizens as well as to other Indian nationals who are stranded in difficult situations.

The Embassy will be contacting the short-listed people for each flight directly through email/telephone.

The Embassy will then share the list of short-listed people with Air India / Indigo and all such people will be contacted by Air India / Indigo for booking of tickets.

The cost of tickets will have to be borne by the passengers themselves and air tickets will be issued by the airline only to shortlisted persons. All passengers are required to confirm acceptance of all conditions of travel, including quarantine requirements in India as well as health requirements in order to board the flight.

