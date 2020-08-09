India adds 23 new flights under Vande Bharat Mission
Muscat: India has announced 23 more repatriation flights in phase five of Vande Bharat Mission starting from August 15 to 31.
Of the 23, eight will fly to Kerala and the rest to Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Chennai, Bangalore, and Lucknow.
16 August – Goa / Mumbai
17 August – Tiruchirappalli
17 August – Calicut
18 August – Lucknow
18 August – Chennai
20 August – Kannur
21 August – Mumbai
22 August – Kochi
22 August – Trivandrum
23 August – Delhi
24 August – Bengaluru / Mangalore
25 August – Lucknow
25 August – Hyderabad
25 August – Chennai
26 August – Vijayawada
27 August – Kannur
28 August – Trivandrum
29 August – Mumbai
30 August – Kochi
31 August – Bengaluru/ Mangalore
31 August – Calicut
31 August – Tiruchirappalli
31 August – Delhi
Passenger lists for all the above-mentioned flights will be finalized by the Embassy on the basis of information received by it. The Embassy will be floating an online form for seeking confirmation of passengers to travel on a particular flight and then share the list of registered people with Air India.
All such people will be contacted by Air India directly for booking of tickets. The passengers, after registering on the online form, may also approach Air India offices in Ruwi and Wattaya (National Travels, General Sales Agent of Air India) directly to book tickets on a first come first serve basis.
The cost of tickets will have to be borne by the passengers themselves. All passengers are required to confirm acceptance of all conditions of travel, including quarantine requirements in India as well as health requirements in order to board the flight.
As many as 56,000 Indians have already flown from Oman in the last three months.