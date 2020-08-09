India adds 23 new flights under Vande Bharat Mission

Muscat: India has announced 23 more repatriation flights in phase five of Vande Bharat Mission starting from August 15 to 31.

Of the 23, eight will fly to Kerala and the rest to Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Chennai, Bangalore, and Lucknow.

16 August – Goa / Mumbai

17 August – Tiruchirappalli

17 August – Calicut

18 August – Lucknow

18 August – Chennai

20 August – Kannur

21 August – Mumbai

22 August – Kochi

22 August – Trivandrum

23 August – Delhi

24 August – Bengaluru / Mangalore

25 August – Lucknow

25 August – Hyderabad

25 August – Chennai

26 August – Vijayawada

27 August – Kannur

28 August – Trivandrum

29 August – Mumbai

30 August – Kochi

31 August – Bengaluru/ Mangalore

31 August – Calicut

31 August – Tiruchirappalli

31 August – Delhi

Passenger lists for all the above-mentioned flights will be finalized by the Embassy on the basis of information received by it. The Embassy will be floating an online form for seeking confirmation of passengers to travel on a particular flight and then share the list of registered people with Air India.

All such people will be contacted by Air India directly for booking of tickets. The passengers, after registering on the online form, may also approach Air India offices in Ruwi and Wattaya (National Travels, General Sales Agent of Air India) directly to book tickets on a first come first serve basis.

The cost of tickets will have to be borne by the passengers themselves. All passengers are required to confirm acceptance of all conditions of travel, including quarantine requirements in India as well as health requirements in order to board the flight.

As many as 56,000 Indians have already flown from Oman in the last three months.