India adds 23 new fights under Vande Bharat Mission

Muscat: India has added 23 new flights from Oman in Phase 5 of Vande Bharat Mission as per following schedule.

  1. 16 August 2020 Muscat Goa / Mumbai
  2. 17 August 2020 Muscat Tiruchirappalli
  3. 17 August 2020 Muscat Calicut
  4. 18 August 2020 Muscat Lucknow
  5. 18 August 2020 Muscat Chennai
  6. 20 August 2020 Muscat Kannur
  7. 21 August 2020 Muscat Mumbai
  8. 22 August 2020 Muscat Kochi
  9. 22 August 2020 Muscat Trivandrum
  10. 23 August 2020 Muscat Delhi
  11. 24 August 2020 Muscat Bengaluru / Mangalore
  12. 25 August 2020 Muscat Lucknow
  13. 25 August 2020 Muscat Hyderabad
  14. 25 August 2020 Muscat Chennai
  15. 26 August 2020 Muscat Vijayawada
  16. 27 August 2020 Muscat Kannur
  17. 28 August 2020 Muscat Trivandrum
  18. 29 August 2020 Muscat Mumbai
  19. 30 August 2020 Muscat Kochi
  20. 31 August 2020 Muscat Bengaluru/ Mangalore
  21. 31 August 2020 Muscat Calicut
  22. 31 August 2020 Muscat Tiruchirappalli
  23. 31 August 2020 Muscat Delhi

Passenger lists for all the above-mentioned flights will be finalized by the Embassy on the basis of information received by it. The Embassy will be floating an online form for seeking confirmation of passengers to travel on a particular flight and then share the list of registered people with Air India.

All such people will be contacted by Air India directly for booking of tickets. The passengers, after registering on the online form, may also approach Air India offices in Ruwi and Wattaya (National Travels, General Sales Agent of Air India) directly to book tickets on a first come first serve basis.

  1. The cost of tickets will have to be borne by the passengers themselves. All passengers are required to confirm acceptance of all conditions of travel, including quarantine requirements in India as well as health requirements in order to board the flight.

