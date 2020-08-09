India adds 23 new fights under Vande Bharat Mission
Muscat: India has added 23 new flights from Oman in Phase 5 of Vande Bharat Mission as per following schedule.
- 16 August 2020 Muscat Goa / Mumbai
- 17 August 2020 Muscat Tiruchirappalli
- 17 August 2020 Muscat Calicut
- 18 August 2020 Muscat Lucknow
- 18 August 2020 Muscat Chennai
- 20 August 2020 Muscat Kannur
- 21 August 2020 Muscat Mumbai
- 22 August 2020 Muscat Kochi
- 22 August 2020 Muscat Trivandrum
- 23 August 2020 Muscat Delhi
- 24 August 2020 Muscat Bengaluru / Mangalore
- 25 August 2020 Muscat Lucknow
- 25 August 2020 Muscat Hyderabad
- 25 August 2020 Muscat Chennai
- 26 August 2020 Muscat Vijayawada
- 27 August 2020 Muscat Kannur
- 28 August 2020 Muscat Trivandrum
- 29 August 2020 Muscat Mumbai
- 30 August 2020 Muscat Kochi
- 31 August 2020 Muscat Bengaluru/ Mangalore
- 31 August 2020 Muscat Calicut
- 31 August 2020 Muscat Tiruchirappalli
- 31 August 2020 Muscat Delhi
Passenger lists for all the above-mentioned flights will be finalized by the Embassy on the basis of information received by it. The Embassy will be floating an online form for seeking confirmation of passengers to travel on a particular flight and then share the list of registered people with Air India.
All such people will be contacted by Air India directly for booking of tickets. The passengers, after registering on the online form, may also approach Air India offices in Ruwi and Wattaya (National Travels, General Sales Agent of Air India) directly to book tickets on a first come first serve basis.
- The cost of tickets will have to be borne by the passengers themselves. All passengers are required to confirm acceptance of all conditions of travel, including quarantine requirements in India as well as health requirements in order to board the flight.