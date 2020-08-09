India adds 23 new fights under Vande Bharat Mission

Muscat: India has added 23 new flights from Oman in Phase 5 of Vande Bharat Mission as per following schedule.

16 August 2020 Muscat Goa / Mumbai 17 August 2020 Muscat Tiruchirappalli 17 August 2020 Muscat Calicut 18 August 2020 Muscat Lucknow 18 August 2020 Muscat Chennai 20 August 2020 Muscat Kannur 21 August 2020 Muscat Mumbai 22 August 2020 Muscat Kochi 22 August 2020 Muscat Trivandrum 23 August 2020 Muscat Delhi 24 August 2020 Muscat Bengaluru / Mangalore 25 August 2020 Muscat Lucknow 25 August 2020 Muscat Hyderabad 25 August 2020 Muscat Chennai 26 August 2020 Muscat Vijayawada 27 August 2020 Muscat Kannur 28 August 2020 Muscat Trivandrum 29 August 2020 Muscat Mumbai 30 August 2020 Muscat Kochi 31 August 2020 Muscat Bengaluru/ Mangalore 31 August 2020 Muscat Calicut 31 August 2020 Muscat Tiruchirappalli 31 August 2020 Muscat Delhi

Passenger lists for all the above-mentioned flights will be finalized by the Embassy on the basis of information received by it. The Embassy will be floating an online form for seeking confirmation of passengers to travel on a particular flight and then share the list of registered people with Air India.

All such people will be contacted by Air India directly for booking of tickets. The passengers, after registering on the online form, may also approach Air India offices in Ruwi and Wattaya (National Travels, General Sales Agent of Air India) directly to book tickets on a first come first serve basis.

The cost of tickets will have to be borne by the passengers themselves. All passengers are required to confirm acceptance of all conditions of travel, including quarantine requirements in India as well as health requirements in order to board the flight.