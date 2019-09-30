Independence of SAIs stressed at Moscow meet

MOSCOW: The International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) has concluded the 23rd INCOSAI Congress in Moscow. The Sultanate participated in the Congress represented by State Audit Institution (SAI) delegation headed by Shaikh Nasser bin Hilal al Mawali, SAI Chairman.

The Congress, held under the patronage of Russian President Vladimir Putin, started with opening remarks by the President. He highlighted that the INCOSAI was viewed as one of the important international activities that attracts many countries. He mentioned that knowledge exchange between SAIs is a key factor that will result in building confidence between several stakeholders and enable productivity of the financial and economic trends. He added, “Exchange of knowledge and expertise is the basis of joint work to tackle structural challenges, promote economic growth and social living standards of the peoples, protect environment and many other priorities that have been adopted by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).”

The Russian President highlighted the rapid growth of information in the fields of economy, finance and society. He stated, “Those who are able to cope with the rapid advancement of data swiftly and proficiently are the ones who will be able to identify best solutions that would achieve efficient management of the public sector on all levels, as well as directing those solutions to meet citizens’ expectations.” He also stressed the importance of ensuring continuous development of skills and professional capabilities of auditors in this regard.

In the conclusion of his speech, the President re-emphasised on the idea of establishing an international (Databank) that can include best practices, experiences, successful stories, large-scale economic, social and demographic development projects as well as other projects related to budgetary management, municipality and other. He called the INOSAI and members states to join the efforts to realise this initiative.

The 23rd Congress emphasised on discussing the possible mechanisms that can be adopted to achieve benefits from the current technologies and keep pace with the advancements in the field of national public auditing.

On the margins of the Sultanate’s participation in the Congress, Shaikh Nasser bin Hilal al Mawali, SAI’s Chairman, and his delegation met the counterpart agencies Chairmen of the GCC States, as well as a number of other SAIs’ Chairmen of other Arab countries. The delegation held some meetings to exchange opinions and views and discuss the cooperation aspects in the fields of knowledge exchange and building capabilities of SAIs in order to augment SAIs role in the national march of development.

At the end of the Congress, Moscow Declaration was issued highlighting the final recommendation of the congress in its 23rd cycle, as well as the areas of improvement in the INTOSAI functional agenda. The declaration reiterated the autonomy that SAIs enjoy and its importance in achieving principles of accountability and transparency and establishing a good governance and efficient public management. The declaration has also urged SAIs to develop strategic approach in the field of public auditing in order to realise national priorities and SDGs, which can be achieved through contributing to the establishment of a robust governance system to foster SAIs role in dealing with the budgetary expenditure cycle as well as accumulate the knowledge foundation to achieve the national goals in the long run.

