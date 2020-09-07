Include mask in daily life: Experts

Muscat: As we are able to flatten the COVID-19 curve in the Sultanate, it is the time now to take precautions to avoid the second wave of infections. People tend to become less vigilant when the curve flattens as it has been experienced in some countries, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Health experts are advising to continue wearing face masks as part of the anti-COVID-19 efforts. Their advice is to wear a mask while going out, talking, and at the workplace. “Do not pull it down to your chin,” they insist.

“Besides following standard health safety practices, one should pay attention to wearing face masks till the infection is fully under control,” said Dr Benny Panakkan, Medical Director and Specialist in Cardiology.

Unfortunately, many people are not properly wearing the masks, he said.

“It’s important to cover the nose and mouth while wearing a mask to serve the purpose of protection. Simple surgical masks or reusable cloth masks are sufficient for the general population; specialised masks or respirators like N95 masks are for hospital settings.”

According to Dr Mathew, we are highly likely to come in contact with probable asymptomatic patients or carriers, as most of the commercial establishments have now opened in most countries.

“Strictly adhering to government guidelines will ensure everyone’s safety. We need to focus on social or physical distancing, hand hygiene, and above all, and face masks. You have to assume that everyone around you is either affected or a carrier of the disease,” added Dr Mathew.

Dr Mahmud Rahbi, Head of Emergency at Al Nahda Hospital, also insisted on following the safety norms against the pandemic.

“People have become complacent, thinking that everything has become normal,” says Doctor Dr Dilip Singvi.

“As we know the path of recovery is always difficult we should also bear in mind that although the numbers of COVID patients are going down, it has not been eradicated yet. Transmission is still going on despite the fewer number of cases unlike before,” adds Dr Singvi.

Frequent touching and adjusting of face masks, lowering it to expose the nose and mouth while talking are bad practices that should be avoided. A mask used at the workplace should ideally be discarded after 6 hours of use.