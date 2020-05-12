In the service of humanity on International Nurses Day

Muscat: International Nurses Day (May 12) is a great reminder of contributions made by the nurses in the Sultanate, who are making pace with the global nursing standards. Their fearless fight against Covid-19 has evoked appreciation from all quarters. These front-liners have no time for celebration this year as they are busy tackling the novel coronavirus.

“This day is dedicated to appreciate the sacrifices and commitment that the nurses reflect while providing care for patients, families, and the people in general,” said Dr Jamal al Khadhuri, Director General for Nursing Affairs at the Ministry of Health.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all the nurses on this special day and thank them for all that they do to sustain the provision of care and wellbeing of the patients within health care settings and outside,” he added.

There are more than 20,000 nurses in Oman, out of which 14,480 work within the Ministry of Health institutions. Those nurses have a variety of educational degrees and qualifications, which prepared them to work within their area of specialisation.

The current Covid-19 pandemic has been very challenging to all healthcare systems and professionals.

“It would have been great if we were celebrating the International Nurses Day on a different situation, however, nurses in Oman and worldwide have risen to the occasion from the beginning and were committed to provide professional care and continue to do so,” the Director General noted.

When asked what about the challenge nurses were facing today, Dr Jamal said, “Some of the challenges that the healthcare providers face in general and nurses in particular are ways to avoiding the infection and staying physically and mentally healthy.”

Leading in the time of crisis and putting their patients’ lives first.

Most countries are struggling with the non-availability of specialised nurses such as critical care nurses in this pandemic,” he pointed out.

This year’s International Nurses Day theme is ‘A voice to lead- Nursing the World to Health,’ which reflects the importance of the nursing profession as being the backbone of any healthcare system and leading the way.

“Some of the challenges with the nursing profession are global. The global shortage of nurses can be addressed by supporting them, enhancing their education, and creating for them a work environment that is safe and conducive to their professional needs,” he explained.

According to Dr Jamal, the World Health Organisation dedicated 2020 as ‘year for recognising and supporting nurses and midwives.’