In Qurayyat every stone has a tale to tell

TEXT & PHOTOS BY YAHYA AL SLAMNI –

The city of Qurayat is full of archaeological and historical monuments. Qurayat Fort is one of the most important historical landmarks. This fort was built more than two hundred years ago by Sayyid Said bin Khalfan al Busaidi, who was called “Al-Kannass”. Another source mentions that this castle was built by Sayyid Hamad bin Said al Busaidi (1804 – 1856).

The citadel is a one-story building, with a rectangular structure. There is a tower in the southern corner of the castle which is higher than the castle. The main entrance of the fort is located on the eastern side, and there is a special entrance for women on the north side.

This castle was built for two purposes: Office of the governor and his residence.

The fort includes “Al Barzah” at the entrance of the castle which a place for guests to talk and share news. The wali often mediates between adversaries and solves the public’s problems. The process of reconciliation between the litigants used to take place in the presence of witnesses representing the parties to the conflict.

This fort has a special room for the solders and another for family accommodation and a special sitting room for women. There are also specific rooms for children. All rooms overlook the open courtyard of the castle. Moreover, the castle has dates stores. The high tower used to use for monitoring and sending messages.

This castle was built of stone and mud. It is characterised by beautiful arches, decorated windows and wooden doors.

Mahmoud al Sakhbouri, the tour guide in the castle, mentions that “these doors and windows were brought from East Africa and India. The fort was restored during 1987 and 2013. It now hosts exhibition of many artefacts and ancient books. Nowadays, many tourists visit this fort to learn about the historical aspects of Qurayat.”