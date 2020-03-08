In pictures: His Majesty receives credentials of the following ambassadors

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik received separately at Al Alam Palace on Sunday credentials of a number of ambassadors of the sisterly and friendly countries accredited to the Sultanate.

His Majesty received credentials of the following ambassadors:

-Dr Khalid bin Saleh, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi of the Republic of Yemen accredited to the Sultanate.

-Bassam Saif Eddin al Khatib, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Dr Bashar al Assad of the Syrian Arab Republic accredited to the Sultanate.

-Mohammad Reza Nuri, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Dr Hassan Rouhani of the Islamic Republic of Iran accredited to the Sultanate.

-Sarmila Parajuli Dhakal, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Bidhya Devi Bhandari of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal accredited to the Sultanate.

-Laetitia Van Asch, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of King Willem-Alexander of the Kingdom of the Netherlands accredited to the Sultanate.

-Mohammed Golam Sarwar, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Mohammad Abdul Hamid of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh accredited to the Sultanate.

-Renaud Salins, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic accredited to the Sultanate.

Photos were taken by Mohammed Mustafa