In pics: titled ‘The Sultanate of Oman and Britain’

Muscat: The Anglo-Omani Society, in cooperation with the Sultanate’s Embassy in London, organized a virtual exhibition titled ‘The Sultanate of Oman and Britain,’ which displayed over 100 photographs from the seventies till date.

The virtual exhibition displayed over 100 images, comes as a contribution from the Anglo-Omani Society to the Sultanate’s celebrations of the 50th National Day of the Renaissance under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, and its Founder the late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said bin Taimour.

The exhibition, being organized online through the website of the Anglo-Omani Society, reflects various aspects of the relations between the Sultanate and Britain over the past 50 years.

All photos can be viewed at https://www.ao-soc.org/50th-anniversary

