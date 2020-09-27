Local Uncategorized 

In Pics: Mwasalat resumes intercity bus services

Oman Observer

Muscat: The national public transport company (Mwasalat) resumed its intercity public bus services on Sunday.

The precautionary measures to be followed for the safety of employees and passengers are the sterilization of buses before the start of the trip and after its completion, measuring the temperature of passengers for trips between cities, no standing passengers wearing masks all the time while using the bus, and providing hand sanitizers inside the buses.

Personal protection equipment (PPE) tools will be provided to all drivers.

In the first phase, bus services between cities will start from September 27,  followed by services within the capital region-Muscat from October 4, and within Salalah from October 18.

The services within Suhar will be announced later by the authorities.

The company will levy an additional 100 baiza to the ticket fares of city services and 500 baiza to the intercity services for sterilization and cleaning procedures.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8046 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Scottish in Oman

Oman Observer Comments Off on Scottish in Oman

Armed forces Athletics championship ends

Oman Observer Comments Off on Armed forces Athletics championship ends

OOC and Orpic appoint new Group CEO

Oman Observer Comments Off on OOC and Orpic appoint new Group CEO