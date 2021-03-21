In pandemic year, Syrians blocked from Zoom, Netflix

DAMASCUS: Virtual platforms like Netflix and Zoom have emerged as lifelines for a pandemic-hit world forced indoors, but in sanctioned Syria where both websites are blocked, Mohammad Habash feels increasingly disconnected.

“We are living in a bubble isolated from the outside world,” the 35-year-old tech expert says from an electronics repair shop in Damascus.

“This isolation has meant that an entire generation of young Syrians is technologically disadvantaged compared to their global peers”.

Even before the war started in 2011, tech giants like Amazon, Apple and Google couldn’t freely operate in Syria because of US sanctions forbidding the export, sale or supply of goods, software, technology and services without US government authorisation.

The tight restrictions, although rare, are not unique to the war-torn country. They also apply to other US-sanctioned states such as North Korea.

While they were intended to weaken the Syrian government, the controls have also restricted access to an online universe that helped many cope with coronavirus confinement.

“Syrians can’t access any Western platform on the Internet — not for education, online shopping, work or leisure,” says Habash.

“This became even clearer to us last year with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic”.

Syria is among only four countries without access to Netflix, the world’s top movie streaming platform. Syria is also only one of five countries barred from Zoom — the new leader in video conferencing applications.

Such codes can’t be sent to numbers registered in Syria, effectively blocking Syrian users, unless they rely on numbers of friends abroad.

To compensate for Netflix, Syrians in Damascus resort to pirated movies and television series sold on discs and hard drives.

As an alternative to Zoom, many opt for WhatsApp or Skype, both of which offer a video call option. — AFP