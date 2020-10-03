In Iraq’s Mosul, new statues rise from ashes of IS rule

MOSUL: As sunset nears, the residents of Iraq’s Mosul flock to a golden-tinted statue of a woman looking out over their scarred city with an expression of steady defiance.

It is one of a half-dozen works by local artists that have been erected across the northern Iraqi city since the IS group lost control of it three years ago. The artworks are helping residents shake off memories of brutal punishments meted out by IS in squares and roundabouts, even as much of their city remains in ruins.

“My Lovely Lady” was the first, erected in September 2018 in a traffic circle where IS fighters used to behead or lash residents who had broken its ultra-conservative rules.

“By placing this statue here, I was trying to erase these dark, terrifying images from people’s minds,” said Omar Ibrahim, the 35-year-old artist behind the work.

“’My Lovely Lady’ represents Mosul’s beauty, its rebirth after overcoming all the obstacles of this nerve-wracking period’’, he said.

Nerve-wracking it was: Ibrahim created the sculpture in a secret basement studio while the IS was still controlling Mosul.

When they first overran the city, the militants smashed works of art, musical instruments and millenia-old artefacts, deeming them violations of their ultra-conservative views.

They banned artists from working under penalty of death.

It was a devastating blow for Mosul, which had been known for centuries as a hub for musicians, writers and artists.

One favourite destroyed by IS was “The Spring Girl,” a young woman carrying a bouquet and buffeted by the wind.

Mosul is known as “The Mother of Two Springs” because of its mild weather in both spring and autumn.

A remake of the sculpture of a woman with flowing hair and a sly half-smile was erected this year against a backdrop of a bullet-riddled building, a reminder of Mosul’s grim recent history.

Another was “The Licorice Man’’, which dated back to the 1970s and depicted a street peddler with the beloved candy. A team of young sculptors has made a new version, which has become such a landmark that the whole area is now dubbed the “Licorice Circle” by residents. — AFP

