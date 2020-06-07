In appreciation of front liners

Muscat: One act of volunteerism multiplies and brings others to forefront to support the initiative of others. The Grand Millennium Muscat and Millennium Executive Apartments came across the initiative of Oman Medical Association (OMA) during Ramadhan and came out with the idea of lunch boxes.

The activity is aimed at supporting medical staff to combat the widespread pandemic on the global scale. The team is there to show support and respect the volunteer health workers by delivering lunch boxes prepared by the talented chefs.

During Ramadhan the OMA had launched Muafaa (recovery) initiative under the title ‘for the sake of Oman’ after getting an approval from the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Social Development. The 60-bed hospital in Al Amerat is also equipped with four ICU beds.

“The private sector hospital was just getting ready but then OMA spoke to the owner of the hospital and converted everything for safe handling of Covid-19 cases. With the changes the hospital was ready for the treatment of Covid-19 patients with moderate to mild symptoms. Most importantly it is managed by health professional volunteers.

The Grand Millennium Muscat and Millennium Executive Apartments in collaboration with Oman Medical Association’s support expressed their appreciation for the second time.

“It is aimed to support and appreciate the undying efforts of our beloved front liners in the fight against Covid-19,” said the official from Grand Millennium Muscat.

Committed towards fighting against Covid-19, the Grand Millennium Muscat and Millennium Executive Apartments Muscat wanted to provide assistance to the volunteer health workers in Al Amerat.

“We are always on the lookout for new opportunities to help and support those who are making a difference in the fight against Covid-19 and this activity allows us to display our concern and persistence to make sure uplifting each other in new ways doesn’t stop. With the help of my team, the Grand Millennium Muscat and Millennium Executive Apartments will continue to join any possible effort to combat this crisis. It’s the least we can do to show our love and respect for the front liners all over the world,” said Luca Medda, Cluster General Manager, Grand Millennium Muscat and Millennium Executive Apartments Muscat.