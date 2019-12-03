In a first, Sultanate exports fish to Russia

For the first time, the Sultanate has exported fish and fish products to Russia.

The export of fish came after ensuring that quality specifications are in place. “Many local companies engaged in the marketing and sale of fish have started exporting their products to the Federal Republic of Russia as part of the efforts by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries to open new regional and international markets for Omani products, a statement said.

“Omani companies completed the necessary procedures and got the approvals before exporting their fish products to Russia, which will help increase economic investment between the two countries in the fisheries sector.” It may be noted that the National Veterinary Control and Vegetable Safety Authority of Russia had approved the procedures to be followed for the export of fish products to Russia.

A delegation of Russian government experts visited the Sultanate in September 2018 and met with officials of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries and delegates from the fish companies in Oman. It also visited several fishing harbours, fish markets, the central wholesale market of fish and fish processing plants.

The delegation was apprised of the procedures applied in the area of fish quality control at production lines.

Oman’s total fish production was up by 59 per cent to 553,000 tonnes last year compared to 18 per cent growth in 2017.

According to the ministry, the UAE, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and Bangladesh are the top five importers of fish from Oman.

The total exports stood at 245,000 tonnes and the value of exports stood at RO 99m. Around 245,000 tonnes of various species and types of fish were shipped to markets overseas last year. It represented around 44 per cent of Oman’s total production of 553,000 tonnes last year.

