Imran Khan addresses Pakistan on its independence day

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the nation its Independence Day on Wednesday.

“Independence Day is an opportunity for great happiness, but today we are saddened by the plight of our Kashmiri brothers who are victims of Indian oppression. I assure my Kashmiri brothers that we stand with them,” he said.

Imran Khan, accompanied by several ministers, is in Muzaffarabad to hold an all-parties’ conference there. He will be presented with a Guard of Honour.

“The Pakistan PM will be travelling by helicopter for his one-day trip, along with other ministers,” the Prime Minister’s office said.

 

 

