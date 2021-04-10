Improving local honey to cater to buyers abroad

An announcement from the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry in North Al Batinah Governorate about targeting 100 small enterprises and home projects during this year has led Ohood al Shibli to benefit from the opportunity to open her own outlet in one of the biggest malls in the wilayat.

The space is free for one month for small entrepreneurs; with the aim of supporting and enabling them to market their products of all kinds.

This gave Ohood the opportunity to obtain an outlet platform in City Centre Sohar, which marked a new start for her in marketing her Omani honey products both locally and abroad.

After she completed the month-long free use of the platform, Ohood found herself ready to expand and compete more. She made the decision to permanently rent a store in the mall — an action which she defines as a qualitative leap in her commercial project.

Since the time she started getting aggressive with her marketing, some foreign shoppers were amazed at the products and the way Omani honey was presented. Some of the shoppers examined the products more with a few of them sending them to laboratories for further study. The completion of the exams led to some proposing to Ohood to import the products to Britain strengthening the status of her products even abroad.

Ohood started the project to produce and sell Omani honey after she completed 7 years as a job-seeker. She got her degree from Sohar University. Her knowledge in modern marketing and her familiarity with all social media platforms led her to be one of the ambitious Omani youth models in the field of trade.

Ohood, who is today one of the rising entrepreneurs in the North Al Batinah Governorate, shared that starting the project allowed her to coordinate and partner with Omani beekeepers. She tapped into the extensive experience of these Omani beekeepers to get the best products that she in turn can sell to her customers.

Today, Ohood is marketing the company products in Muscat, Suhar and Liwa, in addition to exporting to some foreign markets, especially the Gulf markets. She has obtained laboratory certificates that prove the quality of honey for each type, in addition, her knowledge of marketing has helped her to achieve her target. She has prepared brochures for each type of honey listing its benefits, components and the diseases this type of honey could cure from, like the respiratory system or the digestive system, and how to use it.

Ohood and the staff in her company were also affected by the economic effects of Covid-19, but she was able to think of alternative solutions and she succeeded in that. She explained, “To overcome the effects of Corona we made promotions and decided to launch free deliveries. We have introduced new products that the market needs more in the Corona period and focused on them in terms of marketing and promotion.”

She added, “We also encountered difficulty in accessing packaging materials that we used to import from China, but we were able to find alternatives in the Sultanate, and our emergency loan from the Oman Development Bank helped to meet the financial obligations to pay the rents and pay the salaries of employees.”