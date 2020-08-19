Impressed by Oman’s variation as a travel destination

From swimming in Wadi Shab, hiking up sand dunes, jumping off waterfalls or exploring an abandoned village, she did it all with gripping excitement that was evident on her face.

That’s Alex Outhwaite, a British traveller and a travel television presenter and YouTuber, well-known for her shows on Travelxp channel.

Having travelled to over 70 countries including Oman in November 2019 to document her travels, the people she meets and cuisines from around the world.

‘Quest’, ‘Backpack’ and ‘Off the Grid’ are her most popular TV shows which is broadcast to over 30 countries worldwide.

“Oman is somewhere I have wanted to visit for a long time. It has a great history and a strong culture as well as friendly people which make it a wonderful place for an adventurous traveller like me. I was impressed at the variation that Oman offers as a destination. There are very few places that offer such luxurious hotels as well as an adventurous side for the more intrepid traveller,” says Alex.

She recollects her ‘off the grid’ experiences during her visit.

Hiking in Wadi Shab was to be one of the most beautiful night skies ever seen, she mentions.

“But until you see it for yourself you cannot believe, as it must be one of the clearest and starriest skies around. It was so much fun and I loved that Oman has adventurous, cultural activities and luxury. Oman has something for all travellers no matter what your taste or budget.”

“If you’re into luxury then there are some of the most luxurious hotels in the region on offer, but if you’re someone who loves nature and landscapes, you can camp under the stars. Everyone will have a different experience because it can offer all manners of travel from foodie trips, to hiking trails to spa breaks,” she mentions.

An adventurous backpacker, Alex loves meeting new friends and diving first into a culture to learn about the ways of life, the food and the traditions.

Strict norms at Raz Al Jinz Turtle Reserve pleased her much as these were done to protect the turtle’s wellbeing, which is very important for the animal welfare and also for promoting Oman as a sustainable destination.

COVID-19 has put a block on her travels as she had to put off new shows, mainly travels with a foodie edge and is confident of beginning to film soon.

A solo traveller from the age of 16, her first solo overseas trip was to Egypt on a diving trip. Since then there has been no looking back, having travelled from Cairo to Cape Town, throughout South America and through Asia.

“I have a range of new travel shows planned and I hope that Oman can be somewhere I visit again to promote across the world and show how friendly the people are and what a great range of activities it has to offer,” she concludes.

An influencer, Alex was nominated Vlogger of the Year and her TV show ‘Off the Grid’ was nominated for Travel Show of The Year at the Indian Television Awards in 2018.

Pictures by Joshua Akers

