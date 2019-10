NEW YORK: The Sultanate stressed the importance of harnessing ICTs for sustainable development while delivering its address to the Economic and Financial Committee of the UN General Assembly.

Aseila bint Salim al Hassani from the National Youth Commission (NYC), the Sultanate’s Representative to the UN under the United Nations Youth Delegate Programme, explained that ICT is an important pillar of sustainable development and has become an essential part in the development of smart societies and their transition to the next generation of infrastructure, in addition to providing job opportunities for a generation of young people towards the future.

She pointed to the report issued by the World Economic Forum on readiness for future production, indicating that the Sultanate has achieved high rank in the engines and components of production, thanks to the national strategies adopted since 2011, in order to enhance readiness and to keep pace with the rapid developments of the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which included Oman Digital Strategy, National Broadband Strategy, National Innovation Strategy, E-Commerce Strategy and National Information and Communications Technology Strategy, within the framework of national initiatives launched by the Sultanate to transform and get readiness towards the future.

Al Hassani said that these national initiatives and strategies have brought many benefits to the Omani society and the business sector, which is now getting the services provided by the government effortlessly.

She said that the Sultanate is aware of the importance of qualifying human cadres with training that suits the challenges and requirements of the future. She considered that the required skills are changing according to the economic transformations and the needs of the labour market.

She also expressed the Sultanate’s delegation’s support to the statement made by the State of Palestine on behalf of the Group of 77 and China.

