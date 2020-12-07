Impact of low pressure to continue

Heavy rains lashed Musandam Governorate on Monday as Oman Met indicated moderate cloudy to cloudy skies over the region, Sea of Oman coasts, and Al Hajar Mountains with chance of isolated rain with occasional thundershowers.

An official at Oman Meteorology told the Observer there are chances of rains even in parts of Muscat on Monday as part of the low pressure system.

Authorities have also warned of a decrease in horizontal visibility during the late night and early morning periods in some parts of the governorates of the South al Sharqiyah, Dakhiliyah and Al Wusta. There are chances of rain with occasional thundershowers associated with fresh winds, hail precipitation, and flash floods in the wadis of the Governorate of Musandam on Monday morning, extending gradually during the evening over North al Batinah and Al Buraimi governorates.

The governorates of South al Batinah, Muscat, Al Dakhiliyah, North al Sharqiyah, and South al Sharqiyah will be affected by the trough on Tuesday and Wednesday following the passage of the trough, a moderate to the fresh northeasterly wind is forecast to affect most of the Sultanate, leading to a noticeable drop in temperature. The Civil Aviation Authority has advised all to take precautions during rain and wadis and to check the visibility and sea state before sailing and follow the instruction.

Related