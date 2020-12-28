Immunization campaign gets under way in governorates

Muscat: A nationwide immunization campaign against Covid-19 got underway in the governorates of the Sultanate, on Monday.

In Al Dhahira Governorate, the immunization campaign began at Ibri Hospital.

Dr Salim bin Mosa al Abri, Director-General of Health Services was the first person to receive the vaccine in Al Dhahira Governorate.

Al Dhahira Governorate has four vaccination centres at Ibri Hospital, Ibri Complex, Dhank Health Centre and Yanqul Health Centre.

The Directorate-General of Health Services in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate began the immunization campaign against Covid-19, under the auspices of Shaikh Hilal bin Said al Hajri, Governor of Al Dakhiliyah.

The Directorate-General of Health Services has set up seven vaccination centres at Nizwa Health Complex, Bahla Hospital, Samayil Health Complex, Izki Health Complex, Adam Hospital, Jabal Akhdar Hospital and Al Hamra Health Centre.

The vaccination campaign against Covid-19 began on Monday at Ibra Referral Hospital in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate, under the auspices of Shaikh Ali bin Ahmed al Shamsi, Governor of North Al Sharqiyah

Mohammed bin Khalifa al Abri, Director-General of Health Services was the first person to be given the Pfizer Covid-19 jab.

The governorate has 6 vaccination centres at Ibra Health Centre, Sinaw Hospital, Samad Al Shan Hospital, Bidiya Hospital, Dima Wal Tayeen Hospital and Wadi Bani Khalid Hospital.

The national immunization campaign began in Al Wusta Governorate under the auspices of Maadhad bin Mohammed al Yaqoubi, Governor of Al Wusta, on Monday.

A number of health workers and people with chronic diseases received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The governorate set up four vaccination centres at Haima Hospital, Duqm Hospital, Al Jazir Hospital and Mahout Health Centre.

In Al Buraimi Governorate, the national vaccination campaign began on Monday at Al Buraimi Health Complex, under the auspices of Dr Hamad bin Ahmed al Busaidy, Governor of Al Buraimi who was the first person to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Al Buraimi Governorate has two immunization centres at Al Buraimi Heath Complex and Mahdha Health Centre.

The Directorate-General of Health Services in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate started the immunization campaign against the Covid-19 under the auspices of Shaikh Saqr bin Sultan al Shukaili, Wali of Sur, on Monday.

The health authorities in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate set vaccination centres at Sur Hospital, Sur Diabetics Centre, Jaalan Bani Bu Ali Hospital, Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan Hospital, Masirah Hospital, Jaalan Health Complex, Jaalan Dialysis Centre, Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan Health Centre and Al Kamil Health Centre.

The national immunization campaign against Covid-19 began at the Sultan Qaboos Hospital, Salalah in Dhofar Governorate, on Monday.

970 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine were allotted to Dhofar Governorate for the first phase of the national immunization campaign.

Dhofar Governorate has three vaccination centres at the Sultan Qaboos Hospital, Salalah, Al Saada Health Centre and Auqad Health Centre.

