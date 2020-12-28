Immunisation against COVID-19 gets under way in governorates

MUSCAT, Dec 28 – A nationwide immunisation campaign against COVID-19 got underway in the governorates of the Sultanate on Monday.

In Al Dhahirah Governorate, the immunisation campaign began at Ibri Hospital.

Dr Salim bin Moosa al Abri, Director-General of Health Services was the first person to receive the vaccine in Al Dhahirah Governorate.

Al Dhahirah Governorate has four vaccination centres at Ibri Hospital, Ibri Complex, Dhank Health Centre and Yanqul Health Centre.

The Directorate-General of Health Services in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate began the immunisation campaign against COVID-19, under the auspices of Shaikh Hilal bin Said al Hajri, Governor of Al Dakhiliyah.

The Directorate-General of Health Services has set up seven vaccination centres at Nizwa Health Complex, Bahla Hospital, Samayil Health Complex, Izki Health Complex, Adam Hospital, Jabal Akhdar Hospital and Al Hamra Health Centre.

The vaccination campaign at Ibra Referral Hospital in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate, under the auspices of Shaikh Ali bin Ahmed al Shamsi, Governor of North Al Sharqiyah Mohammed bin Khalifa al Abri, Director-General of Health Services was the first person to be given the Pfizer COVID-19 jab. The governorate has 6 vaccination centres at Ibra Health Centre, Sinaw Hospital, Samad Al Shan Hospital, Bidiya Hospital, Dima W’ attayeen Hospital and Wadi Bani Khalid Hospital.

The national immunisation campaign began in Al Wusta Governorate under the auspices of Ma’adhad bin Mohammed al Yaqoubi, Governor of Al Wusta, on Monday.

A number of health workers and people with chronic diseases received their first dose of the vaccine.

The governorate set up four vaccination centres at Haima Hospital, Duqm Hospital, Al Jazir Hospital and Mahout Health Centre.

In Al Buraimi Governorate, the national vaccination campaign began on Monday at Al Buraimi Health Complex, under the auspices of Dr Hamad bin Ahmed al Busaidy, Governor of Al Buraimi who was the first person to receive the vaccine.

Al Buraimi Governorate has two immunisation centres at Al Buraimi Health Complex and Mahdha Health Centre.

The Directorate-General of Health Services in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate started the immunisation campaign against the COVID-19 under the auspices of Shaikh Saqr bin Sultan al Shukaili, Wali of Sur, on Monday.

The health authorities in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate set vaccination centres at Sur Hospital, Sur Diabetics Centre, Jaalan Bani Bu Ali Hospital, Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan Hospital, Masirah Hospital, Jaalan Health Complex, Jaalan Dialysis Centre, Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan Health Centre and Al Kamil Health Centre.

The national immunisation campaign against COVID-19 began at the Sultan Qaboos Hospital, Salalah in Dhofar Governorate, on Monday.

970 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine were allotted to Dhofar Governorate for the first phase of the national immunisation campaign.

Dhofar Governorate has three vaccination centres at the Sultan Qaboos Hospital, Salalah, Sadah Health Centre and Auqad Health Centre.