Region World 

IMF urges Tunisia to cut wage bill, energy subsidies

Oman Observer

The International Monetary Fund urged Tunisia to cut its wage bill and limit energy subsidies to reduce a fiscal deficit, putting more pressure on the fragile government amid a severe financial and political crisis. With the coronavirus pandemic, political infighting and protests since last month over social inequality, it is a time of unprecedented economic hardship in the North Africa country that ran a fiscal deficit of 11.5 per cent of GDP in 2020. The IMF said in statement that monetary policy should focus on inflation by steering short-term interest rates, while preserving exchange rate flexibility. — Reuters

You May Also Like

Taiwan rivals in final election as mass rallies held

Oman Observer Comments Off on Taiwan rivals in final election as mass rallies held

German swimmers dive into frosty waters

Oman Observer Comments Off on German swimmers dive into frosty waters

Taiwan spared as Typhoon Maria weakens

Oman Observer Comments Off on Taiwan spared as Typhoon Maria weakens