IMF urges Tunisia to cut wage bill, energy subsidies

The International Monetary Fund urged Tunisia to cut its wage bill and limit energy subsidies to reduce a fiscal deficit, putting more pressure on the fragile government amid a severe financial and political crisis. With the coronavirus pandemic, political infighting and protests since last month over social inequality, it is a time of unprecedented economic hardship in the North Africa country that ran a fiscal deficit of 11.5 per cent of GDP in 2020. The IMF said in statement that monetary policy should focus on inflation by steering short-term interest rates, while preserving exchange rate flexibility. — Reuters