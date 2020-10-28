IMF report outlines opportunities for regional economic outlook

MUSCAT, OCT 28 – Countries in the Middle East and North Africa region responded to the COVID-19 pandemic with swift and stringent measures to mitigate its spread and impact, according to the latest Regional Economic Outlook published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Whilst there are small signs of recovery, global and regional recovery will take time. During the remainder of 2020, the report highlights the importance of continuing to strengthen health systems and cushion income losses. The outlook for 2021 identifies that most countries in the region are projected to see growth, albeit subdued.

The IMF report indicates that in the near future governments and policymakers need to continue to act decisively to secure jobs, provide liquidity to businesses and households, and protect the less well off. As the immediate recovery takes hold, the region will need to continue strengthening inclusion and addressing pressing vulnerabilities.

Alongside providing favourable business environments and nurturing private investments, all of these actions will lay the groundwork for recovery to rebuild stronger, more resilient, and more inclusive economies.

Jihad Azour, Director of the IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia Department, said: “As countries continue to contain the pandemic’s toll, policymakers must increasingly turn their attention to planning and financing the recovery ahead, with a renewed focus on building greener, more inclusive, and more resilient economies.”

The IMF Regional Economic Outlook report details trends and developments across countries of the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, Pakistan (MENAP) and the Caucasus and Central Asia (CCA). The report’s findings and indicators are widely used as a benchmark for future economic projections and set the tone for growth, trade and investment.

