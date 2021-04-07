IMF raises its growth forecast for UK economy

LONDON: The International Monetary Fund raised its forecast for British economic growth which is set to outpace the eurozone this year after its slump in 2020 but is unlikely to regain its pre-pandemic size until some time in 2022.

The IMF said Britain’s economy would grow by 5.3 per cent in 2021, up from a previous forecast of 4.5 per cent it made in January, helped by the country’s fast Covid-19 vaccination programme and a latest round of stimulus by the government.

Britain has suffered Europe’s highest Covid-19 death toll and its economy shrank by almost 10 per cent last year, the worst performance among the region’s big economies except for Spain.

But it has moved more quickly than almost all other countries with its coronavirus vaccination programme. Almost half the total population of the United Kingdom has had a first jab compared with less than 15 per cent in Germany and France.

The International Monetary Fund forecasts published on Tuesday predicted growth of 4.4 per cent for the eurozone in 2021 and 3.6 per cent for Germany, while France was expected to show a 5.8 per cent expansion.

However, the IMF forecasts do not take into account new lockdown measures announced by France and other countries in continental Europe in recent weeks.

Britain is in the process of easing its third lockdown which began in January. — Reuters