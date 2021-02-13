IMF lauds Oman’s fiscal and pandemic responses

MUSCAT, FEB 13 – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has commended the Omani government on its actions to help mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as measures adopted by the authorities to alleviate the impacts of low international oil prices and ensuing economic downturn on the country’s fiscals.

In a statement issued at the end of virtual mission to the Sultanate last month, the multilateral institution said deliberations with the Omani government during the fortnight mission focused on the impact of Covid-19 and related oil price shock, and policy priorities during the recovery phase and beyond.

“The authorities of Oman responded rapidly in 2020 to contain the spread of Covid-19 infections,” the world body said. “Measures included closure of non-essential businesses, social distancing requirements, and border restrictions, while increasing health and medical support and social assistance to the population. The swift and well-coordinated response effectively limited the spread of the coronavirus in the latter part of 2020, but the social distancing and other restrictions weighed heavily on economic activity, particularly those requiring close human contact,” it stated.

Substantial measures were also implemented to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 and oil sector shocks on households, firms, and banks, the Fund noted.

“Fiscal measures to support the economy included interest-free emergency loans, waiving or reducing selected taxes and fees, flexibility to pay taxes in instalments, and establishing the Job Security Fund to support citizens who lost their jobs. In addition, the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) eased financial conditions through lower interest rates and liquidity injections, deferred loan installment payments, and relaxed macro prudential requirements on capital buffers and liquidity ratios,” it said.

The statement also noted efforts by the government to address rising fiscal vulnerabilities through the roll-out of an ambitious medium-term fiscal adjustment plan and broad public-sector reforms.

“The fiscal adjustment plan (Tawazun) targets the elimination of the fiscal deficit over 2021-25 by boosting non-oil revenues while keeping nominal fiscal expenditures broadly constant. To improve public asset management, the government established the Oman Investment Authority (OIA) with a mandate to strengthen the governance and efficiency of public enterprises. Also, a new holding company — Energy Development of Oman (EDO) — was created to manage and finance government investments in oil, gas, and renewables,” it said.

A modest recovery is anticipated for 2021, with further strengthening of growth over the medium term, the Fund said, noting that the outlook however remains clouded with uncertainty

“Overall, a mild recovery of 1.5 per cent in non-oil GDP growth is projected for 2021, rising thereafter to 4 per cent by 2026 as the drag from fiscal adjustment subsides.

Steady implementation of fiscal adjustment plans would strengthen fiscal and external balances substantially over the medium term.

Upside risks to the outlook could come from a stronger rebound in global activity with the ending of the pandemic, the boost to confidence from successful implementation of fiscal adjustment plans, and the successful implementation of plans to strengthen public enterprise governance,” it added.