IMF chief eyes proposal for $650 bn reserve expansion

WASHINGTON: International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday she would present the IMF’s executive board with a formal proposal for a possible $650 billion expansion of the Fund’s emergency reserves by June.

Georgieva said a new allocation of Special Drawing Rights, the IMF’s own currency, would give member countries — many of which have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic — a big liquidity boost without increasing their debt burdens.

It would also free up resources for member countries to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, support vaccination programmes and other urgent measures, she said in a statement.

Georgieva said IMF board members had conveyed ‘broad support’ at a meeting on Tuesday for IMF staff to draw up the proposal for a $650 billion expansion in IMF reserves to address the long-term global need for reserve assets.

“A new SDR allocation would benefit all our member countries and support the global recovery from the Covid-19 crisis,” she said. “

It would also be a powerful signal of the IMF membership’s determination to do everything possible to overcome the worst recession since the Great Depression.”

A new SDR allocation would be the International Monetary Fund’s first since a $250 billion allocation approved in 2009, during the global financial crisis.

Georgieva said IMF staff would develop new measures to enhance transparency and accountability in the use of SDRs, and explore options for richer members to reallocate SDRs to support vulnerable and low-income countries.

If approved, the additional reserves — which can be turned into hard currencies by members or shared with needier countries — should be available later this year.

A new IMF assessment of global reserve needs, conducted once every five years, shows a clear need for additional SDRs as countries struggle to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, sources briefed on the matter said.

No details of the assessment were immediately available.

Georgieva began pushing for a new SDR allocation a year ago, but met strong resistance from the United States, the largest shareholder in the global lender, under the Republican former Trump administration.

Both the Group of Seven advanced economies and the larger Group of 20 major economies backed the move in recent weeks after new US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen offered her qualified support while also demanding greater transparency about how the SDRs would be used and traded. — Reuters