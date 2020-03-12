Business 

IMF and WB funds won’t repay debts to China: Mnuchin

Oman Observer

WASHINGTON: The US Treasury is working with the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank to gain full transparency of countries’ debts from China’s Belt and Road infrastructure initiative and ensure that funds from the institutions are not used to repay China, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (pictured) said. “We think this is critically important,” Mnuchin told a hearing of the US House of Representatives Appropriations Committee. “We’re not ever going to be using money from these international organisations to pay back China.” Some countries saddled by debt from Belt and Road Projects, such as Pakistan, have turned to the IMF for assistance. — Reuters

