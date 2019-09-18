IMCO completes annual audit for ISO 9001:2015 certification

MUSCAT: International Maritime College Oman (IMCO) has successfully completed the Annual Audit for 9001: 2015 on September 17, 2019 at IMCO. Emad Nasr Eldin from ClassNK, Japan conducted a day long audit by meeting the Dean, Dr Hilal al Hadhrami, Dr Amer al Habsi, the Deputy Dean for the Academic Affairs, Abdul Aziz al Hinai, the Deputy Dean for Admin and Finance, Shanama Halmuthur Devara Bhatta, QMR and the Heads of various departments.

Emad Nasr Eldin has verified IMCO’s Quality Management System and its compliance to the ISO standards and the documented information related to Management Review, Internal Audits, Customer Feedback and identified the opportunities for Quality Improvements.

The audit scope covered all training activities related to Diploma and Bachelor studies in Maritime Engineering; Nautical Studies; Logistics and Transport Management; Process Engineering and various Short Courses.

The audit objectives focused to determine the conformity of IMCO’s Quality Management System to meet all the applicable statutory, regulatory and contractual requirements and to evaluate the effectiveness of the management system to ensure IMCO is continually meeting its specified quality objectives.

