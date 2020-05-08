Illegals in the lurch amid COVID-19

Muscat: Despite repeated warnings, many workers with symptoms similar to COVID-19 avoid the test because they don’t have proper residency permits.

“Most of these hapless workers have arrived here on the so-called ‘free visa’ acquired through middlemen. They even do not know the whereabouts of their sponsors. They live here working with small-time contractors and earn a living. When sick they visit private clinics for treatment”, said a doctor familiar with their situation.

The Ministry of Manpower on Thursday in a tougher note warned legal action against employers who do not direct their workers with coronavirus infection to the testing centres.

Mohammed Sirjuddin was one among a few workers with swollen face and coughing who were standing before a pharmacy window in Ruwi asking for flu tablets.

When pointed out, Hamed al Balushi, a human resource expert, said, “he is among many unfortunate blue collar workers who are victims of the so-called ‘free visas’ offered by racketeers. They are afraid of visiting the COVID testing centres for the reason that they do not have proper residency permit”.

There is nothing called as ‘free visa’ in the Sultanate. Employees are not allowed to work under an employer other than the one who is permitted to bring him/her into the country, he said.

A pharmacist at a leading pharmacy also confirmed that a large number of migrant workers approach the store for flu medicines, coughing or different body aches.

The doctor opined that they are the likely carriers of the coronavirus as is evident from the rising number of expat workers being infected.

As the Sultanate applies the highest precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the contagion, it is mandatory that all the institutions in the private sector are strictly adhering to the directive, the ministry said.

“Without any delay, companies in the private sector should direct their employees for Coronavirus test at health institutions in case any of them is found to be having symptoms similar to the coronavirus or even suspected to be infected”, it said.

The manpower law in the Sultanate also makes it binding for employers to maintain overall health and safety of all employees and will understandably be keen to avoid the spread of illness through their staff as this could disrupt business for several weeks.

According to Article 114 of Omani Labour Law, a non-Omani employee who works in Oman without a licence from the directorate concerned or works with any employer other than the employer who obtained a licence to bring him to the Sultanate shall be punished.